Phyllis Jean Geyer
Phyllis Jean Geyer, 86, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Hospice House of South Bend. Mrs. Geyer was born on March 2, 1931, in Walkerton to the late George and Dorothy Holland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosive new blog on DiTullio and Moran
|Apr '17
|King of Rochester
|1
|Two Inbred Imbeciles From Mentone Busted.
|Mar '17
|Mr Parody
|1
|Looking forward to you
|Mar '17
|Jeffrey a
|3
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan '17
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC