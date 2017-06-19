Kristina J. McIntyre
Survivors include her husband, Michael; two daughters, Ashton Hall, Rochester, and Johanna E. McIntyre, Mount Vernon, Ill.; her son, Dustin J. McKee, Rochester; her sister, Linda Martin, Peru; and her brother, Bobby Holland, Peru. Her funeral service is 4 p.m. Tuesday at Good Family Funeral Home.
