Kenneth Eugene Saine
Mr. Kenneth Eugene Saine, 83, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his home. He had been in failing health the past eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosive new blog on DiTullio and Moran
|Apr '17
|King of Rochester
|1
|Two Inbred Imbeciles From Mentone Busted.
|Mar '17
|Mr Parody
|1
|Looking forward to you
|Mar '17
|Jeffrey a
|3
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan '17
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC