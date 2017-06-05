Kenneth Eugene Saine

Kenneth Eugene Saine

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Rochester Sentinel

Mr. Kenneth Eugene Saine, 83, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his home. He had been in failing health the past eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Explosive new blog on DiTullio and Moran Apr '17 King of Rochester 1
Two Inbred Imbeciles From Mentone Busted. Mar '17 Mr Parody 1
Looking forward to you Mar '17 Jeffrey a 3
News Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06) Feb '17 Ghost of a child 2
Bink Jan '17 Tostep 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec '16 Robert margraves 9
Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16) Mar '16 Moving 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rochester, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC