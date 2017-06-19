Adam Fisher, Gear Head Garage
Notice is hereby given that the Fulton County Board of Zoning Appeals of the Fulton County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at the Fulton County Office Building in the Commissioners/Council Room, 125 East 9th Street, Rochester, Indiana on July 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. on the petition of ADAM FISHER, GEAR HEAD GARAGE, Docket #BZA 460-0517, requesting a special exception for automobile and boat restoration and repair, on property located at 6035 N. SR 25, Rochester, IN, within the Agricultural District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosive new blog on DiTullio and Moran
|Apr '17
|King of Rochester
|1
|Two Inbred Imbeciles From Mentone Busted.
|Mar '17
|Mr Parody
|1
|Looking forward to you
|Mar '17
|Jeffrey a
|3
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan '17
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC