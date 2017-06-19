Adam Fisher, Gear Head Garage

Notice is hereby given that the Fulton County Board of Zoning Appeals of the Fulton County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at the Fulton County Office Building in the Commissioners/Council Room, 125 East 9th Street, Rochester, Indiana on July 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. on the petition of ADAM FISHER, GEAR HEAD GARAGE, Docket #BZA 460-0517, requesting a special exception for automobile and boat restoration and repair, on property located at 6035 N. SR 25, Rochester, IN, within the Agricultural District.

