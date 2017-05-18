Notice is hereby given that the Fulton County Board of Zoning Appeals of the Fulton County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at the Fulton County Office Building in the Commissioners/Council Room, 125 East 9th Street, Rochester, Indiana on June 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. on the petition of TIMOTHY GROSVENOR, Docket #BZA 452-0417, requesting a development standard variance off of the side yard setbacks, for the purpose of a pool house addition, on property located 1545 Liberty Lane, Rochester, IN within the Suburban Residential District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.