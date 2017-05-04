Ronda Joy Holloway
Ronda Joy Holloway, 52, Athens, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at her residence with her loving family surrounding her. Ronda lived in Warsaw and graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of 1982.
