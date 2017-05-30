Philip D. Riggle, 67, Albany, Ky., and longtime Fulton area resident, passed away at 6:51 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, at his residence in Albany, Ky. He was born on Aug. 28, 1949, in Rochester, the son of Charles B. Jr. and Donna Riggle.

