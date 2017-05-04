Warrant Arrests

Warrant Arrests

Wednesday Apr 12

About 9:30 in the morning Office John Weir initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Cavalier. 29 year old Eric Tillman of Rochester was known to him to have an active warrant out of Fulton County.

