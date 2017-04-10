Richard Dale Baber

Richard Dale Baber

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Rochester Sentinel

Richard Dale Baber, 95, Peru, passed away at 2:32 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Blair Ridge Health Campus, Peru. Born June 15, 1921, in Rochester, he was the first child of Roscoe C. and Golda F. Heckathorn Baber.

