Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Board of Zoning Appeals of the Fulton County, Indiana, will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers at the City Hall Building, 320 Main Street, Rochester, Indiana on April 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. on the petition of LUKE BOWYER, Docket #BZA 448-0317, requesting a Development Standard Variance, off of the front and rear yard setbacks for the purpose of an attached garage, on property located on 2113 Poets Drive, Rochester, IN within the Lake Residential District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.