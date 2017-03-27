Fulton County Airport Authority

Fulton County Airport Authority

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Fulton County Airport Authority, Fulton County, Indiana that the proper legal officers will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year at their regular meeting place at 125 E. 9th Street, Rochester, IN 46975 at 6:30 o'clock p.m., on the 18th day of April, 2017. Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard.

