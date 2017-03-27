Warrants Issued for 2 Suspects in Ful...

Warrants Issued for 2 Suspects in Fulton County Deer Torturing, 1 Apprehended

On Wednesday, March 29h 18 year old Christopher K. Hodges of Mentone was served with a Fulton County Circuit Court warrant charging him with a single count of Torturing or Mutilating a Vertebrate Animal, a level 6 Felony. Mr. Hodges is currently incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail.

