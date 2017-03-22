PETA offers $5K reward for info about...

PETA offers $5K reward for info about deer set on fire

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Animal advocacy group PETA has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for setting a deer on fire after it was struck and injured by a vehicle in northern Indiana last month. PETA offered the award contingent on an "arrest and cruelty-to-animals conviction" related to the Feb. 16 incident near Rochester.

