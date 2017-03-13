Mildred P. 'Millie' Anness
Mildred P. "Millie" Anness, 96, Rochester, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born on Oct. 19, 1920, in Peru, the daughter of Paul V. and Daisy Bahney.
