Kimberly Green

Kimberly Green

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Rochester Sentinel

Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Board of Zoning Appeals of the Fulton County, Indiana, will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers at the City Hall Building, 320 Main Street, Rochester, Indiana on March 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. on the petition of KIMBERLY GREEN, Docket #BZA 441-0117, requesting a Development Standard Variance, of additional signage, on property located on 109 E. 9th Street, Rochester, IN within the Downtown Commercial District. A copy of this petition, and all pertaining thereto are on file and available for examination prior to the Public Hearing at the Fulton County Plan Commission Office at 125 East 9th Street, Rochester, Indiana by appointment only by calling 574-223-7667.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking forward to you Mar 9 Jeffrey a 3
News Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06) Feb '17 Ghost of a child 2
Bink Jan '17 Tostep 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec '16 Robert margraves 9
Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16) Mar '16 Moving 1
Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16) Jan '16 Kkk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Oct '15 Yes 17
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC