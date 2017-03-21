Notice is hereby given that the Rochester City Board of Zoning Appeals of the Fulton County, Indiana, will hold a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers at the City Hall Building, 320 Main Street, Rochester, Indiana on March 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. on the petition of KIMBERLY GREEN, Docket #BZA 441-0117, requesting a Development Standard Variance, of additional signage, on property located on 109 E. 9th Street, Rochester, IN within the Downtown Commercial District. A copy of this petition, and all pertaining thereto are on file and available for examination prior to the Public Hearing at the Fulton County Plan Commission Office at 125 East 9th Street, Rochester, Indiana by appointment only by calling 574-223-7667.

