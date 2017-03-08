Julie L. Wirtz
Survivors include two children, James T. Malott, Peru, and Mindy L. Bowers, North Manchester; and two sisters, Wendy Bayona, Connecticut, and Tracey Schaeffner, Rochester. Please feel free to submit your comments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking forward to you
|Mar 9
|Jeffrey a
|3
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan '17
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
|Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kkk
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Yes
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC