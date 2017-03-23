Infant killed in northern Indiana crash
An infant died following a two vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at State Road 110 late Saturday afternoon near the Fulton/Marshall County line near Rochester. According to a State Police release Brittany Gonzalez, 21, of Monterrey was driving south on U.S. 31 when she tried to turn eastbound onto State Road 110.
