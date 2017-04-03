Four arrested in series of robberies ...

Four arrested in series of robberies since beginning of the year

Sunday Mar 26

Three men and a 17-year-old were taken into custody on Friday night after a robbery at a restaurant in the 3900 block of North High School allowed police to take the group into custody. Officers were dispatched to the Del Taco restaurant around 9 p.m on Friday for the report of a robbery.

