Carl R. Edington

Carl R. Edington

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Rochester Sentinel

Carl R. Edington, 76, formerly of Rochester, passed away at 10:57 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born on Nov. 27, 1940, in Fulton County, the son of William and Mable Edington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking forward to you Mar 9 Jeffrey a 3
News Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06) Feb '17 Ghost of a child 2
Bink Jan '17 Tostep 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec '16 Robert margraves 9
Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16) Mar '16 Moving 1
Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16) Jan '16 Kkk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Oct '15 Yes 17
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rochester, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC