The Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing on the 17th day of March, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. , in the City Council Chambers, located at 320 Main Street, Rochester, Indiana, concerning the consideration by the City Council of the Amended Resolution of the Rochester Redevelopment Commission to amend the Rochester Economic Development Area pursuant to I.C. 36-7-14-17.5. This area is planned to be amended prior to April of 2017. Maps and plats have been prepared and can be inspected at the Office of the City Clerk, located at 320 Main Street, Rochester, Indiana.

