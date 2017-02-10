Two Arrested for Drugs in Traffic Stop
Thursday night, February 9th an officer with the Marshall County Police Department initiated a traffic stop on State Road 17 near Sycamore Road about 10 o'clock. During the investigation it was determined that the driver, 39 year old Michael Czichilski of Rochester was in possession of marijuana.
