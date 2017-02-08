Teachers Credit Union donates $5,000 to Fulton County Promise
As college costs continue to rise at a pace that exceeds inflation, Teachers Credit Union Thursday presented a check for $5,000 to the Fulton County Promise in an effort to assist financially and help raise awareness among parents about the importance of saving for post-secondary education. At a ceremony at Columbia Elementary School, Karol Griffin, executive director of the TCU Foundation, and Bethaney Bauman, TCU manager of the Rochester Service Center, presented the check to Stacey Schoenhals of the Fulton County Promise.
