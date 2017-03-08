Police looking for driver that hit de...

Police looking for driver that hit deer, then set it on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Conservation officers in northern Indiana are looking for a driver who struck a deer, then lit the animal on fire while it was still alive. Officers say the deer was struck near State Road 25 and County Road 400 North near Rochester early in the morning of February 16. The deer survived the crash, but someone poured accelerant on the animal and set it on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking forward to you Mar 9 Jeffrey a 3
News Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06) Feb '17 Ghost of a child 2
Bink Jan '17 Tostep 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec '16 Robert margraves 9
Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16) Mar '16 Moving 1
Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16) Jan '16 Kkk 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Oct '15 Yes 17
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Rochester, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC