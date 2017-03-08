Police looking for driver that hit deer, then set it on fire
Conservation officers in northern Indiana are looking for a driver who struck a deer, then lit the animal on fire while it was still alive. Officers say the deer was struck near State Road 25 and County Road 400 North near Rochester early in the morning of February 16. The deer survived the crash, but someone poured accelerant on the animal and set it on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking forward to you
|Mar 9
|Jeffrey a
|3
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan '17
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
|Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kkk
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Yes
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC