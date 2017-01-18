Traffic stop leads police to home with 3 lbs. of meth, $210K in cash
ROCHESTER, Ind. A traffic stop by Indiana State Troopers on Tuesday led to the arrest of four people and the discovery of three pounds of methamphetamine, other drugs as well as 19 guns and $213,000 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Tue
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan 29
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
|Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kkk
|1
|Sometimes Armed Home Intruders Just Have to Lea... (May '13)
|Dec '15
|No one
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Yes
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC