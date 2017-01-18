Traffic stop leads ISP to 3 lbs. of m...

Traffic stop leads ISP to 3 lbs. of meth, $210K in cash

Wednesday Jan 18

A traffic stop by Indiana State Troopers on Tuesday led to the arrest of four people and the discovery of three pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as 19 guns and $213,000 in cash. The traffic stop took place just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 in Fulton County when the troopers observed a pickup truck making an unsafe lane change.

