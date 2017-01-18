Traffic stop leads ISP to 3 lbs. of meth, $210K in cash
A traffic stop by Indiana State Troopers on Tuesday led to the arrest of four people and the discovery of three pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as 19 guns and $213,000 in cash. The traffic stop took place just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 in Fulton County when the troopers observed a pickup truck making an unsafe lane change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb 7
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan 29
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
|Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kkk
|1
|Sometimes Armed Home Intruders Just Have to Lea... (May '13)
|Dec '15
|No one
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Yes
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC