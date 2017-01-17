Edna Pearl Carpenter

Fulton County's oldest living Native American, Mrs. Edna P. Carpenter, 104 years, 1 month, 23 days, departed this life at 7:31 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, at the home of her daughter. Born on Nov. 9, 1912, in Newton County, Edna Pearl Howell was the cherished daughter of Adolphus and Eva Hildreth Howell.

