Edna Pearl Carpenter
Fulton County's oldest living Native American, Mrs. Edna P. Carpenter, 104 years, 1 month, 23 days, departed this life at 7:31 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, at the home of her daughter. Born on Nov. 9, 1912, in Newton County, Edna Pearl Howell was the cherished daughter of Adolphus and Eva Hildreth Howell.
