The Surveyor of the County of Fulton, State of Indiana, will be receiving sealed bids for Reconstruction of the #825 SS Collins Br#3 to Br#2 to Arm #4, until FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2017, at 4:00 P.M. EST, at the office of the Fulton County Surveyor, in the Fulton County Office Building. Sealed bids will be opened and publically read aloud after 9:00 A.M. EST, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2017, in the Commissioner's Room at the Fulton County Office Building.

