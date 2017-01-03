Edna Alice Griewank, 93, a lifetime resident of the Argos area, passed away with family by her side at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Life Care Center of Rochester, where she had made her home since 2003. Edna was born on Aug. 12, 1923, in Grimsby, England, the daughter of Fredrick Stephen and Elizabeth Potter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.