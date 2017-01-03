Edna Alice Griewank
Edna Alice Griewank, 93, a lifetime resident of the Argos area, passed away with family by her side at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at Life Care Center of Rochester, where she had made her home since 2003. Edna was born on Aug. 12, 1923, in Grimsby, England, the daughter of Fredrick Stephen and Elizabeth Potter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
|Looking for girls to SC, mine is horndog171 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Kkk
|1
|Sometimes Armed Home Intruders Just Have to Lea... (May '13)
|Dec '15
|No one
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Yes
|17
|rochester is turning into a south park episode (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|the good witch
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Aug '15
|CorruptionKiller
|35
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC