County Drainage Board Approves $14,000 for Redinger Ditch Project
During the December 19th meeting of the Marshall County Drainage Board, members considered a request for the Redinger Ditch north of State Road 110 and east of US 31. There is property for sale on Michigan Road this is muck because they ran out of drainage. A project spear headed by a couple of property owners would drain the area between US 31 and the railroad.
