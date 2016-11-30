$10,000 reward offered in Indiana gun shop robbery
A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to convictions in a north-central Indiana gun shop robbery. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the reward money.
