You can purchase Madonna's Rochester ...

You can purchase Madonna's Rochester Hills childhood home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Metro Times

As we all know, Madonna hails from the suburbs of Detroit and it turns out that the house that she grew up in is on the market for a whopping $479,000. Curbed reports that the home has had a ton of ups and downs, from being bought and resold multiple times, to even being damaged from a fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16) Tue SarahG 9
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 30 you hate the truth 3
News Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme... Jun 23 Indict arnon milchan 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
old fisher body plt (Dec '08) May '17 Bob Phelps 22
Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09) May '17 Terry47 28
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar '17 I I I 27
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC