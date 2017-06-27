You can purchase Madonna's Rochester Hills childhood home
As we all know, Madonna hails from the suburbs of Detroit and it turns out that the house that she grew up in is on the market for a whopping $479,000. Curbed reports that the home has had a ton of ups and downs, from being bought and resold multiple times, to even being damaged from a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Tue
|SarahG
|9
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09)
|May '17
|Terry47
|28
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC