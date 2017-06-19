Novelist paints Detroit culture with "Duplicity"
The hotel bar of the MGM Grand Casino, an illicit tryst in the VIP suite, a briefcase full of money, and a shady figure dressed in black using a razor blade to encourage a woman to share information. The latest Jason Bourne film? Nope, just the fast-paced action in the first two pages of Jane Haseldine's newest novel, "Duplicity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Fri
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Jun 12
|kotaran1
|13
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Bob Phelps
|22
|Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09)
|May '17
|Terry47
|28
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC