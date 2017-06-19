Novelist paints Detroit culture with ...

Novelist paints Detroit culture with "Duplicity"

Wednesday Jun 21

The hotel bar of the MGM Grand Casino, an illicit tryst in the VIP suite, a briefcase full of money, and a shady figure dressed in black using a razor blade to encourage a woman to share information. The latest Jason Bourne film? Nope, just the fast-paced action in the first two pages of Jane Haseldine's newest novel, "Duplicity."

