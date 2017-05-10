Woman uses Siri to call police after ...

Woman uses Siri to call police after attack

Thursday May 4 Read more: WXYZ

A Rochester Hills woman used Apple's voice system Siri to call police after her fianc attacked her, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the woman's fianc was drinking and started arguing with her when he began ramming her face into a closet door.

