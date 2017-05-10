Jenoptik set to open Michigan tech ca...

Jenoptik set to open Michigan tech campus

The Jenoptik Group, a German company that specializes in metrology and laser machines for the auto industry, expects to be fully operating its 16-acre technology campus in suburban Detroit by Monday. The 100,000-square-foot building is almost twice as large as the company's current facility, which it rents in an adjacent property.

