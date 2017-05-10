Jenoptik set to open Michigan tech campus
The Jenoptik Group, a German company that specializes in metrology and laser machines for the auto industry, expects to be fully operating its 16-acre technology campus in suburban Detroit by Monday. The 100,000-square-foot building is almost twice as large as the company's current facility, which it rents in an adjacent property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|Apr '17
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar '17
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC