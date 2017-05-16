Jenoptik Opening New Technology Campus in Michigan
Jenoptik Automotive is relocating to a modern campus of engineering, production, sales and service for both industrial metrology and laser processing systems. The new building covers 100,000 square feet on a 16-acre campus in Rochester Hills, Michigan.
