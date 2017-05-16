Jenoptik Opening New Technology Campu...

Jenoptik Opening New Technology Campus in Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
May 16, 2017 Read more: Modern Machine Shop

Jenoptik Automotive is relocating to a modern campus of engineering, production, sales and service for both industrial metrology and laser processing systems. The new building covers 100,000 square feet on a 16-acre campus in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Jun 12 kotaran1 13
old fisher body plt (Dec '08) May '17 Bob Phelps 22
Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09) May '17 Terry47 28
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16) Apr '17 Michael 8
Are you a registered voter in Pontiac? Apr '17 ifadoll 1
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar '17 I I I 27
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal (Nov '16) Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC