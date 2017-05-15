Gloria Jean's Coffee expanding number of Michigan stores
The brand already is familiar to shoppers at Great Lakes Crossing mall, where the Australia-based company - founded in Chicago - has been selling its signature flavored coffee for some time. There are two other Gloria Jean's in the state - one in Portage, near Kalamazoo, and one that opened this spring in Rochester Hills.
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old fisher body plt (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Bob Phelps
|22
|Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09)
|May 14
|Terry47
|28
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|8
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|Apr '17
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar '17
|topaz
|3
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
