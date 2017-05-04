Bloomfield Township family saved by off-duty Rochester Hills firefighter
After seeing smoke and fire coming from the roof of a Bloomfield Township home, an off-duty Rochester Hills firefighter was able to wake the family and get them out of the house safely. Hometown Life reported Ron Watson helped evacuate the family members, including a 98-year-old grandparent, parents and a child, then called 911.
