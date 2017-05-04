Bloomfield Township family saved by o...

Bloomfield Township family saved by off-duty Rochester Hills firefighter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

After seeing smoke and fire coming from the roof of a Bloomfield Township home, an off-duty Rochester Hills firefighter was able to wake the family and get them out of the house safely. Hometown Life reported Ron Watson helped evacuate the family members, including a 98-year-old grandparent, parents and a child, then called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16) Apr 13 Michael 8
Are you a registered voter in Pontiac? Apr 6 ifadoll 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar '17 bozo devos 12
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Mar '17 topaz 3
Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Anon 8
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar '17 Louis 131
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar '17 Damncuh 4
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC