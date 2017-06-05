Bishop Among Michigan Lawmakers Seeki...

Bishop Among Michigan Lawmakers Seeking Meningitis Compensation Update

Friday May 12

Congressman Mike Bishop is among 12 Michigan legislators who have asked for a "progress report" on a compensation program for meningitis victims. The Rochester Hills Republican led the effort to provide $40 million for victims of the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak, and he and 11 colleagues have requested an update from the Massachusetts Attorney General's office on the disbursement process.

Rochester Hills, MI

