Bishop Among Michigan Lawmakers Seeking Meningitis Compensation Update
Congressman Mike Bishop is among 12 Michigan legislators who have asked for a "progress report" on a compensation program for meningitis victims. The Rochester Hills Republican led the effort to provide $40 million for victims of the 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak, and he and 11 colleagues have requested an update from the Massachusetts Attorney General's office on the disbursement process.
