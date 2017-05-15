ACA releases Mexico Market Report

ACA releases Mexico Market Report

Thursday May 11

The Auto Care Association has published a statitistical assessment of Mexico's aftermarket, covering basic facts like manufacturing employment, auto parts manufacturing, new vehicle sales, distribution, age of vehicles, miles traveled and used imports vs. new vehicles. The document - "The Mexico Market Report - An Assessment of Mexico's Aftermarket" - is the second in a series of three ACA reports on emerging international markets, the association said.

