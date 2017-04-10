This Michigan city is home to America...

This Michigan city is home to America's happiest singles, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: MLive.com

Inspired by the United Nation's annual World Happiness Report that found American citizens are the 14th happiest in the world, EliteSingles.com released a report of America's happiest places for singles. According to the study based on anonymous data collected from more than 100,000 men and woman, the Metro Detroit community of Rochester Hills is the number one place to find a happy partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16) 16 hr Mark 7
Are you a registered voter in Pontiac? Apr 6 ifadoll 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Mar 26 topaz 3
Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09) Mar 25 Anon 8
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar 24 Louis 131
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar '17 Damncuh 4
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC