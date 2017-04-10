This Michigan city is home to America's happiest singles, report says
Inspired by the United Nation's annual World Happiness Report that found American citizens are the 14th happiest in the world, EliteSingles.com released a report of America's happiest places for singles. According to the study based on anonymous data collected from more than 100,000 men and woman, the Metro Detroit community of Rochester Hills is the number one place to find a happy partner.
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Mark
|7
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|Apr 6
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar 26
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
