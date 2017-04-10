Student faces charges for peanut butt...

Student faces charges for peanut butter hazing

Monday Apr 10

A Central Michigan University sophomore is facing charges of hazing resulting in physical injury for an incident that occurred in October. , a 20-year-old student from Rochester Hills, turned himself over to the Isabella County Trial Courthouse on Friday after police issued a warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Rochester Hills, MI

