Police K-9 helps locate suicidal woman hiding in woods

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: MLive.com

A woman took 30 prescription pills, apparently as part of a suicide attempt, and walked off into the woods near her home in Rochester Hills Monday night, her husband told Oakland County sheriff's deputies when they arrived. Sheriff's officials say the woman "fled into a wooded area near the residence in an attempt to commit suicide," according to a statement.

