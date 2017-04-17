Police K-9 helps locate suicidal woman hiding in woods
A woman took 30 prescription pills, apparently as part of a suicide attempt, and walked off into the woods near her home in Rochester Hills Monday night, her husband told Oakland County sheriff's deputies when they arrived. Sheriff's officials say the woman "fled into a wooded area near the residence in an attempt to commit suicide," according to a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|Apr 6
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar 26
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC