Michigan Supreme Court kills lawsuit ...

Michigan Supreme Court kills lawsuit in icy slip-and-fall

The justices last week reversed a decision by the state appeals court and said the conditions should have been "open and obvious" to Marguerite Ragnoli. Ragnoli fell outside a medical building in Rochester Hills.

