Hope women's lacrosse rallies past Adrian with seven unanswered goals

Senior Dana Kym of Libertyville, Illinois capped a dramatic second-half comeback for the Flying Dutch at Adrian by scoring with five seconds remaining for an 11-10 victory Wednesday night. Hope rallied with seven unanswered goals and held the Bulldogs scoreless for the final 27 1/2 minutes in a thrilling Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener.

