Handmade: NTGM offers a range of fiber art skills
If you've ever toyed with the idea of trying your hand at a particular fiber art, you might want to consider joining the Needlework and Textile Guild of Michigan to, possibly, further pique your interest. Members are exposed to a plethora of fine art activities -- from crocheting to dollmaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|Apr '17
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar '17
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC