Gov. Snyder makes appointments, reappointment to the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Anthony Chang of Grand Rapids, Jianli Wang of Superior Township, and Wei-Chein Dow of Rochester Hills, as well as the reappointment of Asim Alavi of Ann Arbor to the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission.

