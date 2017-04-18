Fenton Man's Trial On Child Sexual Assault Delayed Until October
Following his conviction in Oakland County, a Fenton man's trial in Genesee County on charges of child sexual assault has been delayed until later this year. 41-year-old Robert Lee Dennis was bound over in February to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a defendant under the age of 13. Court records show a trial date has been set for October 31st.
