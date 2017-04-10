CMU frat boy charged in peanut-butter hazing
Lawyer says CMU student has lots of support following peanut-butter incident at frat house that led to hazing charges. CMU student charged in peanut-butter hazing incident at frat house Lawyer says CMU student has lots of support following peanut-butter incident at frat house that led to hazing charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Mark
|7
|Are you a registered voter in Pontiac?
|Apr 6
|ifadoll
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|Mar 26
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC