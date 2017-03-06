Water rights, civil rights converge at Flint rally
Water rights, civil rights converge at Flint rally Hundreds march to commemorate Bloody Sunday and raise awareness of Flint water crisis. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n5lb3E Da'Janae Williams, 13, carries Cassidy Anrj, 5, both of Flint, during the Selma Solidarity March on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Flint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Rochester Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|west kennet road neighborhood (May '14)
|16 hr
|topaz
|3
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Sat
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|I I I
|27
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|michael fletcher
|Feb '17
|michele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC