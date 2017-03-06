Water rights, civil rights converge a...

Water rights, civil rights converge at Flint rally

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: USA Today

Water rights, civil rights converge at Flint rally Hundreds march to commemorate Bloody Sunday and raise awareness of Flint water crisis. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n5lb3E Da'Janae Williams, 13, carries Cassidy Anrj, 5, both of Flint, during the Selma Solidarity March on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Flint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) 16 hr topaz 3
Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09) Sat Anon 8
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Fri Louis 131
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar 10 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar 4 I I I 27
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
michael fletcher Feb '17 michele 1
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,859,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC