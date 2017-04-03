'Universal' community college, abolis...

'Universal' community college, abolishing State Board of Ed among Snyder panel suggestions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: MLive.com

Big changes to Michigan's school system are proposed in a report from Gov. Rick Snyder's 21st Century Education Commission , including calls to provide "universal" access to community college and abolish the publicly elected State Board of Education. The report, released Friday, also says Michigan should boost funding for at-risk students and move toward a competency-based learning model, where - instead of focusing on grade levels - students advance as they master academic material.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
west kennet road neighborhood (May '14) Mar 26 topaz 3
Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09) Mar 25 Anon 8
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar 24 Louis 131
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar 10 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar '17 I I I 27
michael fletcher Feb '17 michele 1
See all Rochester Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Hills Forum Now

Rochester Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester Hills, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC