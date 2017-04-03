'Universal' community college, abolishing State Board of Ed among Snyder panel suggestions
Big changes to Michigan's school system are proposed in a report from Gov. Rick Snyder's 21st Century Education Commission , including calls to provide "universal" access to community college and abolish the publicly elected State Board of Education. The report, released Friday, also says Michigan should boost funding for at-risk students and move toward a competency-based learning model, where - instead of focusing on grade levels - students advance as they master academic material.
